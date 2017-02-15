J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €19.20 ($20.43) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €18.30 ($19.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. S&P Global Inc. set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom AG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.63 ($18.76).

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 15.842 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €73.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.19 and its 200-day moving average is €15.27. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €13.37 and a 52-week high of €16.62.

“J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) a €19.20 Price Target” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/j-p-morgan-chase-19-20-price-target.html.

