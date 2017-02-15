InVitae Corp (NVTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business earned $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) opened at 9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $318.61 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InVitae Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of InVitae Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Randal W. Scott acquired 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $399,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,506,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,037,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 814,999 shares of company stock worth $4,893,744 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 24.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae Corp during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 95.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter.

InVitae Corp Company Profile

Invitae Corporation (Invitae) utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

