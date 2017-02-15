Investors Sell Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $48.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.53 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Salesforce.com traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $80.92Specifically, COO Keith Block sold 150,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,985.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,968.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $299,908 and sold 982,204 shares valued at $73,269,319. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Salesforce.com from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.10 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.96 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.31 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 216,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 189,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 86.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

