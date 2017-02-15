Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPL. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

Shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 28.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $30.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

In other Inter Pipeline news, insider Brent Heagy purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,080.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

