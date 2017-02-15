Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75. Insperity also updated its FY17 guidance to $4.21-4.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital downgraded Insperity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis upgraded Insperity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) opened at 84.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $729.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 67.31% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 50,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $3,617,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,414.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $563,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,424.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,768 shares of company stock worth $55,152,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc (Insperity) provides an array of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

