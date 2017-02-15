Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-4.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.12. Insperity also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.78-1.87 EPS.

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) opened at 84.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.83. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $86.35.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Insperity had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 67.31%. The company earned $729.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post $4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis upgraded shares of Insperity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 50,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $3,617,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,414.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $5,487,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,152,081. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc (Insperity) provides an array of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

