Insider Buying: Mj Gleeson Plc (GLE) Insider Acquires £200.52 in Stock

Mj Gleeson Plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson bought 36 shares of Mj Gleeson Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £200.52 ($250.59).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Stefan Allanson bought 38 shares of Mj Gleeson Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £203.30 ($254.06).

Mj Gleeson Plc (LON:GLE) opened at 545.00 on Wednesday. Mj Gleeson Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 385.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 620.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 553.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.01. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 293.66 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.87) price target on shares of Mj Gleeson Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mj Gleeson Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Mj Gleeson Plc

M J Gleeson Group PLC is engaged in house building on brownfield land in the North of England with an emphasis on homes for local communities, and land trading, in the South of England, and benefiting from the enhancement of the value of green field sites by securing residential planning consents. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in provision of bid management; construction services; house building, housing regeneration and strategic land trading; investment in equity shares and loan stock of project companies delivering services under the Government’s private finance initiative; commercial property development; house building and housing regeneration; strategic land trading, and house building and housing regeneration.

