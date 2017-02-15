InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSE:INFU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,691 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 13th total of 43,395 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) opened at 2.325 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 million and a PE ratio of 33.214.

In other news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric K. Steen bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About InfuSystem Holdings

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

