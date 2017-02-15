Inditex (IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Inditex (NASDAQ:IDEXY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Inditex an industry rank of 242 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inditex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Inditex (NASDAQ:IDEXY) opened at 16.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Inditex has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31.

