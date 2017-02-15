Independent Research GmbH Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA)

Independent Research GmbH set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Commerzbank Ag set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.90 ($17.98).

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 16.937 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of €19.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.73. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of €10.60 and a 12 month high of €17.89.

Infineon Technologies AG Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

