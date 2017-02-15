Imperva Inc (IMPV) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Imperva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Imperva in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) opened at 46.15 on Thursday. Imperva has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company’s market cap is $1.51 billion.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Imperva had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm earned $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Imperva will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $125,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litespeed Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Imperva by 893.6% in the third quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 943,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after buying an additional 848,915 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,871,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Imperva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,081,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Imperva by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 392,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 262,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company operates in the segment of development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions that protect business critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises.

