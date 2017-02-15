Imperva Inc (IMPV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Imperva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) opened at 46.15 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. Imperva has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $57.24.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. Imperva had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Imperva will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

“Imperva Inc (IMPV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/imperva-inc-impv-earns-neutral-rating-from-analysts-at-btig-research.html.

In other news, CTO Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $125,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperva by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperva by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperva by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Imperva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company operates in the segment of development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions that protect business critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.