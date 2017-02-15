Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hutchison China MediTech Limited an industry rank of 206 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) opened at 13.53 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.64 billion. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited during the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited by 49.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 208,006 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/hutchison-china-meditech-limited-hcm-given-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-by-analysts.html.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.