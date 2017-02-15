Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Given $21.60 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:HMLP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Hoegh LNG Partners’ rating score has improved by 18% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.60 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hoegh LNG Partners an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) opened at 19.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $509.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,614,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period.

“Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Given $21.60 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-hmlp-given-21-60-consensus-target-price-by-brokerages.html.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.