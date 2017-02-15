Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GUID. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price target on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidance Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Guidance Software from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.75 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) opened at 7.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $215.55 million.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 357.86%. Guidance Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidance Software news, CFO Barry J. Plaga sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $53,160.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry J. Plaga sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $41,663.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 655,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,532.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $140,773 over the last three months. 38.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

