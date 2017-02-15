Green Plains’ (GPRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) opened at 24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $920.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.33. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Green Plains had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm earned $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 850 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $25,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,106.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,674 shares of company stock valued at $351,892. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Tourbillon Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tourbillon Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,734,000 after buying an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,533,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,369,000 after buying an additional 176,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 123,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Green Plains by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 98,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc (Green Plains) is a vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of ethanol. The Company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness, Marketing and Distribution, and Partnership. The Company’s ethanol production segment is engaged in the production of ethanol and related distillers grain.

