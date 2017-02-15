Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is set to release its Q416 earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $242.01 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 57.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,766,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,484.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,220. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across approximately eight colleges both online and on ground in Phoenix, Arizona and at leased facilities and at facilities owned by third-party employers of its students.

