Gores Holdings II Inc’s (GSHTU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 22nd

Gores Holdings II’s (NASDAQ:GSHTU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gores Holdings II had issued 37,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Gores Holdings II (NASDAQ:GSHTU) opened at 10.357 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $388.39 billion. Gores Holdings II has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00.

About Gores Holdings II

Gores Holdings II, Inc is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not identified any business combination target and has not initiated any discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

