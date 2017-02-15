Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 28th

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) opened at 11.50 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs).

