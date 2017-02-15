GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) will release its Q416 earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect GNC Holdings to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $571.79 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) opened at 8.20 on Wednesday. GNC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $560.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNC. Vetr lowered GNC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on GNC Holdings from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corporation lowered GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded GNC Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, including vitamins, minerals and herbal supplement products (VMHS), sports nutrition products and diet products. The Company operates in three segments: Retail, Franchising and Manufacturing/Wholesale. The Retail segment includes sales of products to customers at its company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Ireland and through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com.

