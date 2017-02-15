Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday.

FET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) opened at 21.20 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/forum-energy-technologies-inc-fet-stock-rating-upgraded-by-thestreet.html.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CFO James Whelan Harris sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $246,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Baldwin sold 3,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $80,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,421 shares in the company, valued at $740,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,785,284 shares of company stock valued at $81,484,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 184.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,092,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 617,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,771,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 229,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,449,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 148,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. It operates through two segments: Drilling & Subsea, and Production & Infrastructure. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.