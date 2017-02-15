Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) PT Set at $24.00 by Barclays PLC

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been assigned a $24.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) opened at 21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director David C. Baldwin sold 3,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $80,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Whelan Harris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,785,284 shares of company stock worth $81,484,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. It operates through two segments: Drilling & Subsea, and Production & Infrastructure. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

