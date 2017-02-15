Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.927 -4.006 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Flowers Foods from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wunderlich began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) opened at 18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.00. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $868.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dan W. Stone sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $213,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tonja W. Taylor sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $70,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,920.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,207 in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/flowers-foods-inc-flo-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.