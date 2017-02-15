FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Releases Earnings Results

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company earned $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. FLIR Systems updated its FY17 guidance to $1.81-1.91 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 34.15 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 431.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

