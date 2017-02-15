Fiserv’s (FISV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a sector weight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.29.

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at 110.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 12,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $1,304,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,994 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,992 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $945,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,801.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 388,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,971,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,589,000 after buying an additional 360,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiserv by 55.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after buying an additional 292,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,857,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,255,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,795,000 after buying an additional 236,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company operates through two segments: Payments and Industry Products (Payments) and Financial Institution Services (Financial). The Payments segment provides debit and credit card processing and services, electronic bill payment and presentment services, Internet and mobile banking software and services, person-to-person payment services, and other electronic payments software and services.

