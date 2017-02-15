Firstservice Corporation (TSE:FSV) (NYSE:FSV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Firstservice Corporation from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Firstservice Corporation from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Firstservice Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Firstservice Corporation (TSE:FSV) opened at 72.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. Firstservice Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $73.49.

“Firstservice Corporation (FSV) PT Raised to C$81.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/firstservice-corporation-fsv-pt-raised-to-c81-00.html.

About Firstservice Corporation

Receive News & Ratings for Firstservice Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstservice Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.