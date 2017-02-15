First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 79,458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. First Merchants Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First Merchants Corporation had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Lehman bought 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,662.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $182,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,986 shares of company stock worth $115,495 and sold 27,978 shares worth $962,874. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation during the third quarter worth $228,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation during the third quarter worth $235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation during the third quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation during the second quarter worth $312,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding Company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank, National Association (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, Ameriana Bank, Ameriana Financial Services and First Merchants Trust Company as divisions of First Merchants Bank, N.A.

