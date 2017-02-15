First Data Corporation (FDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Data Corporation had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. The company earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) opened at 16.25 on Wednesday. First Data Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.80 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of First Data Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Data Corporation from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Data Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Data Corporation during the second quarter worth about $22,164,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data Corporation during the second quarter worth about $44,652,000. Meru Capital Group LP boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 101.3% in the second quarter. Meru Capital Group LP now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 71,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 2,803.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,347,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after buying an additional 4,198,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

