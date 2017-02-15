FBR & Co Boosts Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Price Target to $28.00

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target hoisted by FBR & Co from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Securities boosted their price target on Terreno Realty Corporation from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Terreno Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno) is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate located in approximately six coastal United States markets, such as Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area, and Washington, DC/Baltimore.

