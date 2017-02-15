equinet AG set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Commerzbank Ag set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas set a €168.00 ($178.72) target price on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €167.70 ($178.40).

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 159.082 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of €72.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €158.55 and its 200-day moving average is €144.32. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €118.40 and a 52-week high of €163.84.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/equinet-ag-reiterates-175-00-price-target-for-allianz-se-alv.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.