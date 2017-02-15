EnSync Inc (ESNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EnSync Inc (NYSEMKT:ESNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company earned $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

EnSync (NYSEMKT:ESNC) opened at 0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.10 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. EnSync has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnSync from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc is engaged in developing, licensing and manufacturing energy management systems solutions serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) building, utility, and off-grid markets. The Company develops and commercializes product and service solutions for the distributed energy generation market, including energy management systems, energy storage systems, applications, and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

