Noble Financial upgraded shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. Noble Financial currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Engility Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Engility Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Engility Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Engility Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) opened at 30.65 on Thursday. Engility Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion.

“Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL) Upgraded at Noble Financial” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/engility-holdings-inc-egl-upgraded-at-noble-financial.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGL. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Engility Holdings during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Engility Holdings during the third quarter worth about $372,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engility Holdings during the third quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engility Holdings Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Engility Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.