EnerJex Resources Inc (ENRJ) Short Interest Down 46.8% in January

EnerJex Resources Inc (NYSE:ENRJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,650 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 13th total of 129,151 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EnerJex Resources (NYSE:ENRJ) opened at 0.452 on Wednesday. EnerJex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.81 million.

About EnerJex Resources

EnerJex Resources, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The crude oil and natural gas is obtained by the acquisition and subsequent exploration and development of mineral leases.

