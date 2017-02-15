Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) opened at 53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Energizer Holdings has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.18 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,605.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-28-on-march-14th.html.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of Energizer Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Energizer Holdings from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.