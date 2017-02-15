Emera Inc (EMA) PT Set at C$50.00 by Scotiabank

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has been assigned a C$50.00 price objective by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMA. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective (up from C$60.00) on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.77.

Emera (TSE:EMA) opened at 45.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. Emera has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company that invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, as well as gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: NSPI; Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean, which includes Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated and its subsidiaries, which includes The Barbados Light & Power Company Limited, Dominica Electricity Services Ltd., Grand Bahama Power Company Limited, Emera Utility Services (Bahamas) Limited and an equity investment in St.

