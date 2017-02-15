Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) opened at 15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.45.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

