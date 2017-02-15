Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Upgraded at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) opened at 62.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm earned $74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Langmead sold 4,900 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $294,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,428,000 after buying an additional 87,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,661,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which operates over 20 banking offices in Montgomery County, Maryland; District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to its business and professional clients, as well as consumer banking services to individuals living or working in the service area.

