Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) Issues Earnings Results

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. Dynasil Corporation of America had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Shares of Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) opened at 1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.26. Dynasil Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

About Dynasil Corporation of America

Dynasil Corporation of America is engaged in the development, marketing and manufacturing of detection, sensing and analysis technology and optical components, as well as contract research. The Company operates through three segments, including Contract Research, Optics and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment consists of the Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc (RMD) business unit.

