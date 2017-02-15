Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their underperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc from GBX 875 ($10.93) to GBX 820 ($10.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 865 ($10.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Dunelm Group plc to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.12) target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 791.82 ($9.90).

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) opened at 637.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.34. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.29 billion. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 610.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,018.00.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/dunelm-group-plc-dnlm-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 31,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £197,043.75 ($246,243.13). Also, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520 ($15,646.09).

Dunelm Group plc Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.