Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Issues Earnings Results

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 28.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.60. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $105,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 433.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

