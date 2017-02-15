Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm earned $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.35 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) opened at 24.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Diodes has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.46 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director John M. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $25,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Stich sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $208,626. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 20.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RGT Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a global manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

