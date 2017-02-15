DFS Furniture PLC (DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture PLC from GBX 255 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) opened at 242.50 on Thursday. DFS Furniture PLC has a one year low of GBX 175.35 and a one year high of GBX 330.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 512.96 million.

DFS Furniture PLC Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc is an upholstery retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling, delivering and installing a range of sofas, and other upholstered and furniture products. The Company’s segment is engaged in the retailing of upholstered furniture and related products.

