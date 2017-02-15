Deluxe Corporation (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) opened at 75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.20. Deluxe Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business earned $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Deluxe Corporation had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.38%. Deluxe Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $40,697.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $172,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,086 shares of company stock valued at $580,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

