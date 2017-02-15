DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. DDR Corp. had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. DDR Corp. updated its FY17 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) opened at 14.84 on Wednesday. DDR Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. DDR Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.49%.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/ddr-corp-ddr-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-26-eps.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of DDR Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DDR Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of DDR Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of DDR Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,603,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,390,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 388,699 shares of company stock worth $5,798,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DDR Corp. by 278.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,060,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,067,000 after buying an additional 5,195,883 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in DDR Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $68,587,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DDR Corp. by 21.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,559,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,916,000 after buying an additional 2,221,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DDR Corp. by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,858,000 after buying an additional 1,427,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DDR Corp. by 61.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,674,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,391,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DDR Corp.

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. The Company is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the origination and acquisition of loans and debt securities, which are generally collateralized directly or indirectly by shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.