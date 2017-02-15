Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 7,800 ($97.48) to GBX 8,000 ($99.98) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCC. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.23) target price on shares of Dcc Plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of Dcc Plc from GBX 7,843 ($98.01) to GBX 8,160 ($101.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Goodbody reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dcc Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Dcc Plc from GBX 6,936 ($86.68) to GBX 6,269 ($78.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($91.23) target price on shares of Dcc Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,476.09 ($93.43).

Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) opened at 6830.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,224.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,517.79. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.06 billion. Dcc Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,230.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 8,029.92.

“Dcc Plc (DCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 8,000 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/dcc-plc-dcc-price-target-increased-to-gbx-8000-by-analysts-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

