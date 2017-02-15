Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a €72.00 ($76.60) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank Ag set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. S&P Global Inc. set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. equinet AG set a €83.00 ($88.30) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.38 ($77.00).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of €72.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €50.88 and a 12 month high of €73.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.35.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

