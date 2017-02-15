Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is scheduled to release its Q416 earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics, to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) opened at 11.35 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11350.00 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $69,623.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,541.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cytokinetics, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Cytokinetics, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cytokinetics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Cytokinetics, Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

