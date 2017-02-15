Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $135-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.36 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cutera from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) opened at 21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.57 million, a PE ratio of 656.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Gollnick sold 17,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $304,717.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

