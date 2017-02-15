Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Keith Layden bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($42.21) per share, with a total value of £168.90 ($211.07).

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) opened at 3376.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,301.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,339.05. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,693.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,721.00.

“Croda International Plc (CRDA) Insider Keith Layden Acquires 5 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/croda-international-plc-crda-insider-keith-layden-acquires-5-shares.html.

CRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Croda International Plc to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.99) to GBX 3,300 ($41.24) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($45.61) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.74) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,419 ($42.73) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,419 ($42.73) price target on shares of Croda International Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International Plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.31 ($42.72).

Croda International Plc Company Profile

Croda International Plc is engaged in creating, making and selling specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, sun and color cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes anti-ageing ingredients for skin, conditioning agents for hair care and metal oxides for ultraviolet (UV) filters.

