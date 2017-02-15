Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) in a research note published on Thursday.

HDS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of HD Supply Holdings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HD Supply Holdings from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) opened at 43.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. HD Supply Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/credit-suisse-group-reiterates-buy-rating-for-hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds.html.

In other HD Supply Holdings news, insider John Stegeman sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $316,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 178.5% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 8,332,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,480,000 after buying an additional 5,340,229 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 631.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,098,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,104,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $77,381,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $71,330,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,738,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,623,000 after buying an additional 1,128,940 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply Holdings

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company provides a range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers in maintenance, repair and operations, water infrastructure and residential and non-residential construction sectors. The Company operates in three segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, and Construction & Industrial-White Cap.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.